Civic redevelopment projects worth Rs 2 crore inaugurated in Delhi's Rajouri Garden

New Delhi, Apr30 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday inaugurated a series of civic redevelopment projects worth approximately Rs 2 crore aimed at improving sanitation, drainage, and public infrastructure in his Rajouri Garden constituency.

The projects include the renovation of a public toilet at T-Huts in Raghubir Nagar, the renewal of a drain in N Block Sham Nagar near Deep Motors, and the redevelopment of a park in B Block JJ Colony, Chowkhandi, according to a statement.

Speaking at the event, Sirsa said these initiatives are part of a broader campaign to address basic civic issues neglected for years.

"These long-standing demands were ignored for years. Unlike the previous government, we're solving ground-level issues -- lane by lane, colony by colony," he said.