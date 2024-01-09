Civic schools in Mumbai to hold competitions on Lord Ram

Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Maharashtra cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Tuesday said Mumbai civic schools will organise competitions to showcase the importance of Lord Ram to students between January 10 and 17 ahead of the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Competitions on writing essays, poetry, and painting will be held under 'Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Shriram Jeevan Charitra Spardha', said Lodha.

"The upcoming consecration of Lord Ram's temple in Ayodhya is a historic moment for our country. This competition is being organised with the objective that the new generation knows about Lord Ram and Ramrajya," the guardian minister of the Mumbai suburban district said while addressing a press conference at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters here.

He said the participation of students in these competitions is voluntary.

Lodha dismissed allegations that the BJP was trying to saffronise schools run by the Mumbai civic body.

"Lord Ram is beyond religion and castes," he said.

Earlier in the day, Lodha announced that 'Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Krida Mahakumbh' or sports event will be organised in Mumbai city and suburbs from January 26 to February 19 to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of the Maratha king.

"The 'Mahakumbh' also aims to promote traditional sports, train youths in local sports, and provide a platform for skilled athletes," a release said.

The Mahakumbh will hold competitions in 16 traditional sports and four demonstrations, Lodha told reporters at Mantralaya.

This competition is open to men and women of all age groups. The total prize money is Rs 22,62,000, besides trophies and certificates. PTI KK NSK