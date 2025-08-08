Civic staff bus catches fire in Mumbai; none hurt

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) A fire broke out onboard a bus transporting employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the eastern suburbs of the city on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no reports of injuries in the incident that occurred at Kanjurgaon on the Eastern Express Highway around 7.15 am, they said.

A civic official said that the BMC staff bus was heading to the Bhandup railway station when the driver noticed flames in the engine.

The driver and three other civic staffers in the bus immediately alighted safely, he said.

A fire engine and tanker reached the spot and doused the blaze by 7.50 am, a fire brigade official said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. PTI KK ARU