Civic survey finds 499 dilapidated buildings in Raigad; notices issued to residents

Alibag, May 20 (PTI) The civic administration in Maharashtra's Raigad district has released a list of 499 dangerous buildings and issued notices to residents of the dilapidated structures, an official said on Monday.
The administration conducted a survey in which 499 buildings in the limits of 15 municipal councils were found to be in a dangerous and dilapidated state, the official said.
Notices have been issued to residents of 482 buildings, and they have been asked to vacate the premises, he said.
According to the survey, Panvel had the highest number of 215 dangerous buildings, followed by Karjat with 153, the official said. PTI COR ARU