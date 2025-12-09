Civic wards in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation increased to 300

Hyderabad, Dec 9 (PTI) The Telangana government has issued an order increasing the number of wards in GHMC to 300 from 150.

The number of wards rose following the merger of 27 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) on the periphery of Hyderabad with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The state government treats the GHMC, including the 27 ULBs, as Telangana Core Urban Region for purposes of planning and development.

"... the Government hereby declare and notify the number of wards and the number of elected members of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad, shall be at three hundred (300)," a notification regarding the re-fixation of wards said on late December 8.

The expansion of the GHMC makes it a civic behemoth and increases its political significance. The term of the present GHMC elected body ends in February, 2026.