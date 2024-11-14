Civil aviation minister eyes seaplanes to boost connectivity in remote areas

Shillong, Nov 14 (PTI) In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to improve connectivity across the country, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the Ministry is exploring the use of seaplanes to connect even the most remote areas of India, including the North East.

Advertisment

Naidu, who was here to participate in a two-day aviation conference, also took a test ride on a seaplane during a demonstration at the scenic Umiam Lake, where Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and other senior officials of the ministry were present.

"Let it be road, rail, or air connectivity, Modi wants the North East to be integrated with the mainland with the best connectivity possible. The Ministry of Civil Aviation wants to ensure that his (Modi) vision becomes a reality," Naidu told reporters after a 30-minute joyride on the seaplane.

He said people come to Meghalaya and the region for a variety of reasons, such as tourism, spirituality, to connect with nature, and for business activities.

Advertisment

"We are going to support Meghalaya in whatever plans it has and ensure that the state is properly connected through air, whether it be through regular airports, seaplanes, or helicopters." Taking inspiration from the Maldives, where over 110 seaplanes are in operation, the Minister said such aircraft could be a game changer for tourism, particularly in Meghalaya and other parts of the North East.

He also encouraged leading local manufacturers like HAL and Mahindra Aerospace to collaborate with foreign seaplane manufacturers to develop and build these aircraft in the country.

"There are many lakes in India like this, and we have the opportunity to run seaplanes. With a seaplane connecting Guwahati and Umiam Lake, in three and a half hours from Delhi, you can be in this rich landscape of Meghalaya," the Minister said.

Advertisment

He pointed out, "India has over 1,300 islands, more than 7,000 km of coastal areas, rivers, and lakes. We are poised to take advantage of seaplanes," and announced that seaplanes will also be included in the UDAN scheme for regional connectivity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma mentioned that the state government is constructing a 7-star hotel by the Umiam Lake as part of the state's effort to promote tourism.

"From the tourism point of view, we are very happy that Shillong is now one of the most sought-after destinations. Shillong has even surpassed Azerbaijan's Baku as the most sought-after destination for Indian travelers in 2025. That shows the kind of attention and opportunities Shillong and Meghalaya have from a tourism perspective," he said. PTI JOP MNB