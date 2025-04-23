Civil aviation minister leads candle light march in Srikakulam to condemn Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister and TDP leader K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday led a candle light march in his constituency Srikakulam to condemn the Pahalgam terror attack.

While condemning the attack, Naidu said terrorism has no place in the country and that such heinous and cowardly acts against innocent civilians are an assault on the country's collective conscience, according to a release issued by the minister's office.

"We stand united in grief and resolve those responsible will not be spared and justice will be delivered," he said.

Naidu was joined by state cabinet minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu and MLA G Shankar, among others.

At least 26 people, mostly tourists, died in the terror attack in Pahalgam in South Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI RAM HVA