Civil Aviation Ministry keen on airports undertaking measures to tackle fog in winter

Bengaluru, Oct 12 (PTI) With the onset of winter, the Civil Aviation Ministry is focused on airports undertaking adequate "fog planning" for better servicing of airlines in the northern states, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, said the immediate focus is to ensure that the increasing air traffic in the winter season is well serviced in the airports by the airlines.

"Winter is coming. We need to see that the increasing air traffic in the winter season is well serviced in our airports by our airlines. The fog planning is part of the winter in the northern region airports, so we (are) focused on these things," he told PTI.

On plans to reduce passenger traffic congestion at the airports during the winter, he said, "It is really about planning the various security counters..., the immigration counters are enough to meet the load, the adequate manpower are posted by the various agencies performing those sovereign functions. So, we monitor it on a weekly basis. We are hopeful that this time it will be much smoother." Meanwhile, another senior official said the government is planning various measures at airports, including having adequate manpower, to handle high passenger traffic during the peak travel period.

Last year, airports witnessed significant congestion during the peak travel period amid rising domestic air passenger traffic.

During the January-August period this year, local carriers carried more than 10.06 crore passengers, as per official data.

Vualnam earlier addressed a roadshow organised to promote the “Wings India 2024,” a premier event in the Asian Civil Aviation domain being jointly organised by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Civil Aviation (Commercial Aviation, General, Business Aviation) and Aerospace.

This event is scheduled from January 18 to 21, 2024 at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad and aims to not only project the Indian growth story but also become a platform for all stakeholders to come together for the advancement of the industry, officials said.

Speaking about the event during a press briefing here, Vualnam said: "This gathering is not just about business acquisitions, investments or policy formulation; it's about fostering regional and global connectivity; and forging partnerships that transcend boundaries." "With a burgeoning economy, rising incomes, supportive policies and fierce competition amongst airlines, the growth trajectory of the civil aviation sector remains promising. The rapid expansion of India's airport and air navigation infrastructure further propels its ascent," he said.

"The recent historic purchase order of 470 aircraft by Air India and 500 aircraft by IndiGo airlines has positioned India as an important market in the global civil aviation ecosystem, making it an attractive investment destination worldwide," Vualnam added. PTI AMP RS KH