Civil clerk posted in Himachal's Mandi commits suicide

Mandi (HP), Aug 11 (PTI) A civil clerk posted in the office of senior civil judge cum chief Judicial Magistrate allegedly committed suicide in his rented accommodation here, police said on Monday.

The clerk was identified as Rakesh Kumar and was appointed by the court over a year ago.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot in the Jail Road area here and informed Rakesh Kumar's family. However, his family requested that the door be opened in their presence.

Further details are awaited. PTI COR BPL HIG HIG