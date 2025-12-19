Civil court clerk gets bail in bribery case

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) A special ACB court here on Friday granted bail to a civil court clerk arrested in a bribery case.

Aejazuddin Salauddin Kazi, additional sessions judge at the civil court in Mazgaon, is a co-accused in the case.

The detailed order was not available yet.

Special judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau cases Shayana Patil granted bail to Chandrakant Vasudeo, a clerk-cum typist working in Kazi's court. His earlier bail application last month had been rejected.

Vasudeo is accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh for a favourable verdict in a land dispute case.

As per the ACB, he allegedly demanded Rs 25 lakh for himself and the judge, and was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15 lakh.

The clerk, after being denied bail last month, moved a fresh plea before the special court, citing his month-long incarceration.

While the ACB is also conducting investigation against Kazi, he has not been arrested. PTI AVI KRK