Civil court complex gets bomb threat in Agra, nothing suspicious found

Agra (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) The civil court complex here received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday afternoon, prompting authorities to search the premises after evacuating staff and others, officials said.

Judicial work was temporarily halted, but it resumed after nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Security agencies carried out a thorough search of the entire premises, and all vehicles parked inside the complex were checked.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Mahadik said the threat to blow up the district court was received around 1 pm.

Based on the information, local police, a bomb disposal squad and personnel of the special security force evacuated the area, he said.

"All gates of the court were closed, and a detailed search was conducted. The threat was sent via email, and all agencies were deployed to avoid any lapse. So far, nothing suspicious has been recovered," the officer added.

Mahadik added that police and other agencies remain on alert, and efforts are underway to trace the source of the email.