Civil defence mock drill conducted in four districts of Manipur

Imphal/Churachandpur, May 7 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday carried out civil defence mock drills in four districts of Manipur under ‘Operation Abhyas’ (Operation Exercise), coinciding with India’s military strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), an official said.

The drills were carried out following a directive from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which had asked states to conduct such exercises in light of "new and complex threats" emerging after the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

In Imphal, simultaneous mock drills were conducted at Johnstone Higher Secondary School, BT Park, State Museum and Fire Service complex.

Imphal West Deputy Commissioner Raj Kumar Mayanglambam said, "Today’s mock drill was jointly conducted by the state home department, civil defence and relief and disaster management authorities, along with other stakeholders including police, health, power and education departments." He added that the drill included simulations of air raids, with practical demonstrations of preparedness, reaction and response strategies.

Rescue and evacuation efforts from simulated damaged structures were undertaken by volunteers and officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Senior civil defence instructor Phurailatpam Hemolata Devi said, "Today’s exercise includes the steps civilians must take when an air raid siren sounds in order to protect lives. We even camouflaged the State Museum to simulate real-time enemy deception strategies." The drill activities included temporary hospital set up for emergency medical response, evacuation of civilians to bunkers and civil defence training for civilians on safety measures during hostile attacks, an official said.

Similar drills were held in Bishnupur , Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts.

In Churachandpur, the exercise took place at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya school complex in Tuinom, witnessing active participation from locals and authorities.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Thangboi Gangte said, "This is a civil defence training programme conducted by the district administration in coordination with the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Disaster Management Authority, and the State Disaster Management Authority. It aims to prepare citizens, the state, and the district for any emergency situation." He added, "As mandated under Section 19 of the Civil Defence Act, 1968, this is a routine exercise designed to ensure that, in the event of a hostile attack, the citizens of Churachandpur can remain calm, stay safe, and respond effectively." PTI COR MNB