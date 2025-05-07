Civil defence mock drill conducted in Shimla

Shimla, May 7 (PTI) Sirens sounded loud as a civil mock drill was conducted at the deputy commissioner's office and Sanjauli parking area in Shimla at 4 pm on Wednesday.

The exercise simulated post-air raid scenarios, with the DC office 'evacuating' three injured and moving a 'dead' person. At the Sanjauli parking area, an imaginary situation was created where four people were injured in the fire following an air strike.

The drill tested the synergy and speed of communication between the departments and their readiness for rescue operations.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap said the mock drill was organised at the stipulated time and saw active participation from all stakeholders. He said the Army will impart special training to civil defence members to render them more effective in case of a hostile situation.

Apart from this, they will be provided a kit of essential items for use in case of disasters, he said.

The main objective of the drill was to strengthen the civil defence so that more people will be encouraged to join it, a statement issued here said.

After the drill, Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said the communication system will be strengthened further and siren systems installed at designated places.

Awareness was created among public on how to respond to emergencies during the drill, as part of which a blackout was witnessed at 7.20 pm. PTI BPL RUK RUK