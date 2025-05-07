Civil defence mock drill conducted in Tripura

Agartala, May 7 (PTI) The civil defence mock drill to check the preparedness in handling any unforeseen event was conducted in all eight districts of Tripura on Wednesday, said an official.

Assam Rifles, BSF, NDRF, SDRF, Tripura State Rifles, civil defence volunteers and NCC cadets took part in the one-and-a-half-hour exercise.

Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd, Agartala Municipal Corporation and the PWD also joined the drill.

It was part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, "During the drill, the NDRF officials demonstrated how to handle situations after an earthquake or air crash at Umakanta Academy (a school in Agartala). Hundreds of security personnel and NCC cadets joined the mock drill. Around 500 government officials and staffers from 17 departments joined the exercise," West Tripura District Magistrate Vishal Kumar told the reporters.

Siren was sounded at key locations during the drill while electricity was switched off from 5.30 pm to 5.40 pm to check the readiness to respond in case of any emergency.

Kumar said the trained personnel demonstrated how to respond in case of an air crash and blackout of the power supply.

The official added that some shortcomings regarding general awareness have come to the notice, and those will be addressed. PTI PS NN