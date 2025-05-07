Civil defence mock drills conducted at several places in Arunachal

Itanagar, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were conducted at several places in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday to check the preparedness of security agencies, officials said. The exercise was part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, they said.

The drills took place in state capital Itanagar, Hayuliang (Anjaw), Bomdila (West Kameng) and the border district of Tawang, covering four key locations – Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, ANM School, LD Public School and Masang Dung Rhuemey, an official statement said.

In Aalo in West Siang district, it will be conducted at New Market area from 7-8 pm.

“Though this is a mock drill, we must remain vigilant and take it seriously to ensure we are prepared for real-life emergencies. Our objective is to minimise damage to life and property by preparing for the worst with our best efforts,” In-charge Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, Sangey Wangmu Mosobi, said.

The exercise reinforced interagency coordination and highlighted the community’s readiness to face disasters, another official said.

The drills come in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces early on Wednesday.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, the armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). PTI UPL RBT