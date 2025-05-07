Civil defence mock drills conducted in Meghalaya

Shillong, May 7 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills were conducted in all the 12 districts of Meghalaya on Wednesday, officials said here.

Along with the rest of the country, civil defence exercises simulating air raids by enemy aircraft and civil defence measures such as blackout and evacuation were conducted in the northeastern state, they said.

"The civil defence exercise was carried out to test the preparedness of the civil defence machinery in the state in the event of war or warlike situation," Civil Defence Joint Director M K Sangma told PTI.

He said a special emphasis was laid on East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and West Garo Hills districts.

At the state capital, the State Disaster Management Authority, the Air Force Station and the Army participated in the exercise, he added.

Simulations included search and rescue from collapsed structures, responded to by civil defence volunteers, the quick response team of Civil Defence and Home Guards, fire incidents, which were responded to by Fire and Emergency Services and specialised rescue which was responded to by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he added.

The state capital went pitch dark at 6.30 pm at the sound of the air raid siren indicating an incoming air raid by enemy aircraft.

The blackout lasted for 2 minutes and the all-clear signal was indicated through another siren.