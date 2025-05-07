Civil defence mock drills conducted in Mizoram's Aizawl

Aizawl, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were carried out at a few designated locations in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Wednesday to check the preparedness of security agencies, officials said.

The exercise was part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill 'Operation Abhyaas', simulating multiple hostile scenarios like air raids, fire emergencies, and search and rescue operations, they said.

The drills were conducted in a 2-km stretch between the All India Radio (AIR) station at Tuikhuahtlang locality and Aizawl civil hospital in Dawrpui, an official said.

As part of the exercise, there will be a blackout for five minutes from 6:30 pm to 6:35 pm in Aizawl, he said.

All moving vehicles will also halt at their respective locations, switch off their engines and lights during the five-minute drill, the official said.

The drills come in the aftermath of 'Operation Sindoor' carried out by the Indian armed forces early on Wednesday.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, the armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). PTI CORR RBT