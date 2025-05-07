Civil defence mock drills conducted in Sikkim

Gangtok, May 7 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills were conducted in Sikkim on Wednesday, officials said.

A drill started at 4 pm with the assumption that an air strike had happened at the NHPC power house in Balutar in Singtam, resulting in structural damage and fire breakouts on its premises, they said.

Several NHPC employees were presumed trapped and injured, they added.

The scenario triggered immediate activation of emergency protocols, beginning with blaring sirens, alerting the public to seek shelter and shutting down all commercial activities in the vicinity.

Roads were cleared of vehicles and pedestrians, enforcing total silence to simulate wartime blackout conditions, officials said.

A swift search and rescue operation was launched, they said.

SDRF, home guard, civil defence and fire services personnel, along with fire engines, arrived immediately to douse the blaze. An ambulance with a medical team also accompanied them, they said.

During the operation, responders encountered a simulated obstacle where a fallen tree blocked access to the site. The Forest Department and GREF personnel were mobilised to clear the route, ensuring quick movement of rescue teams, they added.

Trapped personnel were rescued, and a temporary hospital was set up near the NHPC premises to treat them. Critically injured "victims" were sent to the Singtam District Hospital.

The drill was coordinated by the District Disaster Management Authority in collaboration with multiple response agencies, officials said.

Later, a blackout mock drill was conducted in Gangtok town to assess and enhance emergency preparedness.

The exercise was coordinated by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Gangtok, under the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs in collaboration with multiple emergency response agencies.

At 9 pm, air raid sirens were blared across Gangtok town, initiating the mock drill. A total blackout was observed from 9 pm to 9.30 pm during which citizens were instructed to switch off all sources of light. Public movement was suspended, and residents remained indoors as per the advisory, the officials said.

The power department implemented a temporary shutdown of electricity across Gangtok district to simulate real-time emergency conditions.

Around 200 newly recruited disaster management personnel and 'Aapda Mitra' volunteers were deployed across urban and rural areas to observe and report compliance during the blackout.

Citizens were appreciated for their cooperation. The successful execution of the drill demonstrated Gangtok district's readiness to respond to aerial threats and reinforced the importance of coordinated disaster response strategies, they added. PTI CORR SOM ACD