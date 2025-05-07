Civil defence mock drills held in Rajasthan to test emergency preparedness

Jaipur, May 7 (PTI) Mock drills were carried out in several cities in Rajasthan following directions from the Union ministry of home affairs to organise such exercises in light of the "new and complex threats" following the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The drills that started at 4 pm simulated an air strike, an attack on police station, among others, officials said.

At the BSNL office at MI Road in Jaipur, an air strike was simulated. Officials said there was a control room, and fire brigades, civil defence teams, ambulances were rushed to the office. The building was evacuated and traffic on MI Road was blocked to carry out the relief and rescue work.

Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph and other senior officers also reached the spot.

In Bikaner, an attack on a police station was simulated. The injured were given first aid treatment and senior officers were informed. Ambulance was called to the police station.

Mock drill was conducted in circuit house in the presence of collector Ravindra Goswami and SP Amrita Duhan. They said that the response time of the agencies was checked.

"The teams of different departments are carrying out the mock drill in coordination," the collector said. PTI SDA SKY SKY