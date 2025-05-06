Civil defence mock drills to be held at four locations in Hyderabad on May 7

Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI) Civil defence mock drills will be conducted in four locations in Hyderabad on May 7 in accordance with the instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a senior Telangana official said on Tuesday.

A full-scale mock drill involving police, fire services, and a disaster response force would be organised in four locations in the city on Wednesday, he told PTI.

The official further said to create awareness among the general public, sirens will be activated at 4 pm (Incoming Air Raid) in the city within Outer Ring Road (ORR) and there will be another activation of sirens at 4.30 pm to close the mock drill.

"Sirens will be activated at 4 pm and 4.30 pm within ORR and people are voluntarily expected to seek shelter and then take cover," the official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had on Monday asked all states to conduct mock drills on May 7, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to an MHA communication, the measures to be taken during the mock drills include the operationalisation of air-raid warning sirens, training civilians on civil-defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a "hostile attack" and cleaning bunkers and trenches. PTI VVK GDK KH