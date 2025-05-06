Civil Defence mock drills to be held in Manipur on Wednesday

Imphal, May 6 (PTI) Civil Defence mock drills will be conducted in Manipur's Imphal West district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday asked several states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday in view of "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tension with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The mock drill is to simulate air raid and its eventualities by different teams from various stakeholders – police, civil defence, fire department, State Disaster Response Force, National Disaster Response Force, health department, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited, said a statement issued by the deputy commission of Imphal West.

The mock drill will be held on Wednesday at 4 pm.

"During the mock drill, there will be air raid warning sirens, announcing through police public address systems, activation of fire engine sirens, announcements via police patrol vehicles, blackout measures, search and rescue operations, casualty evacuation from the damaged buildings, temporary hospital setup, evacuation of civilians from endangered areas to bunkers, etc, and training of civilians on civil defence aspects to protect themselves in the event of a hostile attack," the statement said. PTI COR RG