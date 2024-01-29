Civil defence volunteers stage protest in central Delhi over termination of their services

New Delhi: Scores of civil defence volunteers protested in Central Delhi over the termination of their services by the city government last year. They staged a protest at the Rajghat power station to demand their reinstatement. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had in October last year approved a proposal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers with effect from November 1, 2023. Paramjeet, a civil defence volunteer, said, "We have gathered to protest against our termination. Since last year, we have been protesting but to no avail. We want that we should be reinstated," he said.