Civil defence volunteers stage stir outside Delhi Secretariat demanding release of pending salaries

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Civil defence volunteers staged a protest outside the Delhi Secretariat on Friday, demanding that their salaries be released immediately.

Advertisment

They had first gone to protest in front of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's Civil Lines residence, but police stopped them. Subsequently, they went to the Delhi Secretariat.

The civil defence volunteers said they are finding it difficult to run their homes due to the situation.

The Delhi government, on September 18, said despite minister Atishi's order to the principal secretary (revenue) on September 3 to release the salaries of the civil defence volunteers and bus marshals within a week, nothing was done.

"This issue has arisen since the introduction of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023 and despite the minister's orders, they are not being paid," it claimed.

On September 18, scores of bus marshals deployed by the Delhi government in DTC and cluster buses had staged protests in front of Kejriwal's residence and the Secretariat building, demanding payment of their salaries pending for four months. PTI SLB RC