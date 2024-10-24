Civil Defence volunteers to ensure strict implementation of anti-pollution drive in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the AAP government's ongoing anti-pollution drive will be intensified with the deployment of Civil Defence volunteers to check violations, and restrict the entry of diesel buses into the national capital.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Monday invoked the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital amid deteriorating air quality levels, imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets.

Briefing the media on the government's 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, Rai said his department has written to Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to cooperate in enforcing the ban on private diesel buses entering the city.

Rai said a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Atishi, was held to discuss the next phase of GRAP II enforcement.

It was decided that the government would deploy Civil Defence volunteers to strengthen the ongoing campaign, the minister said.

The volunteers will work alongside traffic police and agencies like the MCD, DPCC, and NDMC to ensure faster implementation of anti-pollution measures, including anti-dust campaigns and efforts to reduce traffic jams, Rai said.

"The Civil Defence volunteers will assist on the ground for the next four months,” Rai said.

The minister also stated that the government plans to strengthen enforcement at Delhi’s borders, with a special focus on restricting the entry of diesel buses.

The department has written to neighbouring states, including Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, to cooperate in enforcing the ban on private diesel buses entering Delhi, he said.

Speaking about the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign, the minister said stickers are being pasted on auto-rickshaws and vehicles at fuel stations to encourage drivers to switch off their engines at red lights.

The minister said on average, people pass through 10-15 red lights during their commute, wasting up to 30 minutes worth of fuel daily. “This campaign aims to reduce such unnecessary fuel consumption,” he said.

The objective is to raise awareness about minimising local pollution and fuel wastage, both of which contribute to the city’s worsening air quality.

"Delhi burns unnecessary fuel for hours at traffic signals, and we are working to reduce this through public participation," Rai added. PTI NSM VIT RHL