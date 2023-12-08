Civil engineers of Odisha's Water Resource Dept to be trained at IIT-Roorkee

Bhubaneswar, Dec 8 (PTI) The Odisha government's Water Resource Department on Friday signed an agreement with IIT-Roorkee for capacity building of its civil engineers, an official said.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg said the training will be given to engineers of the minor irrigation division with a focus on sustainable use of water through cutting-edge technology.

It will help them develop leadership skills in managing minor irrigation and climate-resilient projects, said professor Deepak Khare of IIT-Roorkee.

As many as 176 engineers will be trained at IIT-Roorkee for six days, and it will be held in January. PTI BBM BBM SOM