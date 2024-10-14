Civil-military contract to provide helicopter support to far-off Army posts

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) The Indian Army has entered into a first-of-its-kind contract with civil aviation service providers to provide helicopter support to the force's remote forward posts along the northern and western borders that get cut off during winter, official sources said on Monday.

The move, aimed at bolstering logistics support to such posts, exemplifies India's commitment to civil-military fusion and leveraging the PM Gati Shakti initiative, they said.

"The contract, executed for a period of one year, will ensure that 16 remote posts in the Jammu region are sustained throughout the year, while another 28 posts in Kashmir and Ladakh will benefit from this support for 150 days next year," an official source said.

The contract's terms specify that the civil aviation service provider will manage the entire load-carrying effort required to sustain these cut-off posts.

"The helicopters will ferry food, fuel, medical supplies, and other essential items, ensuring that these high-altitude positions remain fully operational and well-supplied during winter," the source said.

The initiative marks a decisive shift in how the Indian Army maintains its critical positions in high-altitude regions during the harsh winter months, when these areas are rendered inaccessible due to snow, the source said.

One of the standout aspects of this contract is the use of "civil aviation helicopters" instead of the Indian Army's own aviation or Indian Air Force assets.

"This shift is not just about reducing costs; it is a strategic move to preserve the service life of military helicopters for more critical roles in combat or emergency scenarios. By leveraging civil aviation for routine logistics tasks, the Army ensures that its combat aviation fleet remains ready for more mission-critical operations," the source added.

It is a strategic advancement that will preserve military assets, reduce costs, boost development, and open up the possibilities of further economic growth and tourism in India's remotest regions, the person said.

The contract is a "shining example" of how national infrastructure programmes like PM Gati Shakti and Border Area Development are being integrated into military logistics, contributing to both national security and the socio-economic development of the nation's frontier regions, the person added.

While this contract currently covers the Northern Command, plans are already in motion to expand the model to other strategic regions, including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the North-East, the source said.

"Furthermore, this initiative has the potential to unlock the region's tourism prospects. Civil helicopters operating in these remote areas could provide the necessary infrastructure and accessibility for tourists to explore India's breathtaking but challenging frontier regions," the source said.

The move aligns with the government's long-term vision of encouraging tourism as a driver for economic growth, particularly in underdeveloped areas. The potential ripple effects include improved local infrastructure, job creation, and enhanced connectivity, the person said.

As the collaboration evolves, the initiative is set to become a model for similar efforts in other border regions, ensuring that India's remote posts are not just operational, but thriving, said the source.