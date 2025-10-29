Civil-military trek to Athupopu strengthens cultural bonds: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday hailed the successful completion of the civil-military trek to the sacred Idu Mishmi site Athupopu in Dibang Valley district, describing it as a powerful symbol of unity, devotion, and cooperation between the Indian Army and local communities.

Taking to social media, the chief minister said the trek celebrated unity, faith, and cooperation, while highlighting the deep spiritual significance of the revered mountainous shrine for Idu Mishmi people.

"For the Idu Mishmi community, Athupopu is believed to be the resting place of souls on their journey to the afterlife, a sacred realm where nature and spirit meet," Khandu said in a post on X.

The chief minister expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Army’s Spear Corps for walking alongside locals and supporting their efforts to preserve ancestral traditions.

"Heartfelt appreciation to the Indian Army (Spear Corps) for walking alongside locals, helping them reconnect with their ancestral faith and keeping alive the spirit of reverence for our sacred landscapes," he said, adding that such efforts strengthen bonds between the forces and the people they protect.

The trek, organised jointly with community leaders, brought together serving personnel and residents on a challenging route through the pristine Dibang Valley, home to some of India’s most untouched natural landscapes.

Participants retraced traditional paths leading to Athupopu, reaffirming cultural identity while fostering camaraderie, physical endurance, and respect for indigenous knowledge systems.

"Such initiatives beautifully blend service, spirituality, and cultural pride," Khandu noted, underlining the government’s continued support for cultural preservation in remote areas.

The chief minister added that protecting sacred landscapes like Athupopu remains central to strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s rich indigenous legacy. PTI UPL UPL MNB