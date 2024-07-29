Civil services aspirant writes to CJI seeking action on coaching centre deaths, waterlogging fix

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) A civil services aspirant has written to Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud seeking action against officials responsible for the deaths of three fellow students who died in the rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre here.

In his letter, Avinash Dubey also urged the apex court to direct officials to find a permanent solution to the recurring problem of waterlogging in areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar, major coaching hubs in the national capital.

Dubey said students residing in these areas are "living a life of hell" due to annual flooding caused by "apathy" of the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

He alleged that the residents of these places often battle floods caused by drainage issues due to poor civic infrastructure.

Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded following heavy rain.

Areas such as Rajinder Nagar and Mukherjee Nagar have been facing the problem of waterlogging annually for many years due to the "negligence" of the MCD, Dubey said in his letter.

"Due to clogging of drains, floodwater reaches inside the house. We have to walk in knee-deep drain water... Due to apathy of the Delhi government and municipal corporation, students are living a life of hell," the letter read.

He also said the Delhi government and the municipal body have forced the students to live like pests.

Calling the Rajinder Nagar coaching centre deaths "really disturbing", Dubey wrote, "I humbly request you to take action against those responsible for the death of three students and protect our fundamental rights." He also requested the top court to issue directions to officials for immediate and effective steps to find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging.

"Due to waterlogging, there is a serious threat to the safety and health of students studying in (such) centres... students need a safe and healthy environment so they can study without fear, and contribute to the development of the country," the letter said.

The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges. Five more people were arrested on Monday in connection with the case.