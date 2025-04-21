Civil Services Day: UP ACS Namami Gange, DMs of Moradabad, Bahraich win awards

Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh has won the Prime Minister's Award for successfully tapping solar power to run water-based schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission projects in the country's most populous state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the award to UP's Additional Chief Secretary Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department Anurag Srivastava, at aN event on 17th Civil Services Day at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Monday, an official statement here said.

The award event was themed 'Viksit Bharat - Holistic Development of India with Focus on Saturation Approach'.

ACS Anurag Srivastava received the award for Excellence in Public Administration, 2023. He was selected by the Government of India in the Innovation State category for his pioneering use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission projects. A 1992-batch IAS officer, Srivastava initiated the innovative use of solar power in Jal Jeevan Mission projects in Uttar Pradesh, it stated.

During the ceremony, Moradabad District Magistrate Anuj Singh was awarded for creating a library for the differently abled, and Bahraich District Magistrate Monika Rani was recognized for her administrative work, according to the statement.

"I am overwhelmed. The award also means even more responsibility to ensure that the noble projects of the government are executed with zero-error approach and hundred percent accountability," Srivastava said after receiving the award.

He added that all these achievements have been possible due to the visionary leadership of PM Modi and firm determination and ground level execution of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration is conferred upon select IAS officers across the country who demonstrate exceptional work. The award aims to recognize and reward extraordinary and innovative work.

The selection is made from among the Central Government's top five priority programs, according to the statement.

Notably, under Srivastava's leadership, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to use solar power on a large scale in the Jal Jeevan Mission project. There are a total of 41,539 projects. Out of these, 33,157 projects (over 80 per cent) are utilizing solar energy, generating 900 megawatts of electricity daily, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in the country to achieve this feat, it added.

The use of solar power has resulted in a reduction in the cost of water supply in rural areas by more than 50 per cent, it stated "Additionally, it eliminates the dependence on electricity for water supply. With low maintenance requirements, these solar power plants have a lifespan of 30 years. Over this period, the operation of these projects through solar energy will result in a saving of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore," the statement said.

Furthermore, it will lead to a reduction of around 13 lakh metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, it added.