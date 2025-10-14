Civil services exam: Something very positive has happened, says SC on UPSC's 'answer key' decision

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Something "very positive" has happened, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while expressing satisfaction over the UPSC's decision to publish the provisional answer key after the civil services preliminary examination is conducted.

Terming it a "good development", a bench of justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar disposed of the pleas of some civil service aspirants who had sought direction to the UPSC for disclosure of answer keys, cut-off marks and marks of the candidates appearing in civil service preliminary examination.

"There is some news we have read," Justice Narasimha said at the outset of the hearing.

Senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter, referred to a recent affidavit filed by the Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) in the matter.

"Something very positive have happened," the bench said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the petitioners, said the pleas were filed because of "wrong question" and the petitioners have lost so many years.

The lead petition in the matter was filed through advocate Rajeev Kumar Dubey. The bench observed several pleas alleging wrong questions in competitive exams were dealt with by the apex court in the past.

Sibal also urged that the petitioners be allowed another chance.

"We are happy to note that the UPSC has taken a decision in this regard," the bench said, while disposing of the pleas.

It left it open to the petitioners to approach the high court for appropriate relief.

The UPSC conducts examinations, including the Civil Services Examination.

In an affidavit filed last month in the apex court, the UPSC had said the final answer key shall be published after declaration of the final results.

The UPSC had said during the pendency of the matter, it had deliberated upon various factors including the suggestions of the amicus.

"As a consequence of comprehensive deliberation and considering the pious role assigned to the UPSC as a constitutional body, the Commission has arrived at a conscious and well considered decision as under: (a) publishing the provisional answer key, after the preliminary examination is conducted," it had said.

The UPSC had said representations or objections would be sought from the candidates who appeared in the examination.

The affidavit had said each such representation or objection should be supported by three authoritative sources and objections, which are not so supported, should be rejected at the threshold.

"However, the Commission will decide whether the sources produced are authoritative or not," it had said.

The affidavit had further said the provisional answer key and objections or representations received from candidates on question paper and answer keys shall be placed before a set or team of experts of the concerned subject, who shall undertake an in-depth consideration of all the aspects and will finalise the answer keys.

It had said such finalised answer key by the team of subject experts shall constitute the basis of declaration of the results of preliminary examination.

The affidavit had said the Commission desires to start following these modalities as expeditiously as possible.

"The decision taken by the UPSC is considered to be an effective and adequate redressal of the grievances raised in the petition and to enhance the level of transparency in the functioning of the UPSC and also to further the cause of public interest," it had said. PTI ABA ZMN