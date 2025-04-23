Civil society group comprising eminent Muslims strongly condemns Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) A civil society group comprising eminent Muslims on Wednesday strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said the country's unity and peace have to be preserved at all costs.

The terror attack at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday left at least 26 people dead and several others injured.

"We strongly condemn the savagery of some spineless terrorists for the gruesome and senseless killing of innocent tourists in Pahalgam," said the statement signed by former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, ex-AMU vice chancellor Zamir Uddin Shah, former MP Shahid Siddiqui and industrialist Saeed Shervani.

"All of us are furious, and heartbroken with unimaginable grief and a burning rage at this tragedy and stand united with our fellow citizens, despite all attempts to divide us. The unity and peace of our country has to be preserved at all costs," the statement issued by Citizens For Fraternity said.

"We are sure that the country will take prompt action against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. We offer our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families," the statement said.

Several other groups like the Indian Muslims for Secular Democracy (IMSD), the Bebaak Collective, the Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan (BMMA), the Centre for Study of Society and Secularism (CSSS), the Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) and the Wisdom Foundation too strongly condemned the targeting of tourists.

"We join all fellow Indians in offering our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. And call upon the central and state governments to ensure urgent and adequate compensation for the loss of precious lives and proper treatment of the injured," a joint statement issued by the groups said.

"We hope that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended, brought to justice and handed severe punishments," the statement said.

"We demand a thorough enquiry into such a grievous security lapse, fixing of responsibility and necessary action," they said.

The statement was signed by Javed Anand of the IMSD, Hasina Khan of Bebaak Collective, Irfan Engineer of CSSS, Teesta Setalvad of CJP, Zakia Soman of BMMA, and Zeenat Shaukatali of the Wisdom Foundation. PTI ASK RHL