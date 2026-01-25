Civil society group to undertake series of awareness programmes to protect voters’ rights

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A civil society group working to protect voters’ rights on Sunday announced a series of nationwide awareness programmes and public dialogues for strengthening democratic participation amid concerns emerging from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

Concerned citizens have come together to establish the Voters Union of India (VUI) -The People, according to a statement.

VUI-The People said it is not aligned with any political party and is only concerned with the rights of voters irrespective of which party they support, it said.

"We believe only a free, fair and transparently competitive election system can ensure democracy and good governance,” the group said.

The group marked National Voters’ Day 2026 by announcing a series of nationwide awareness programmes and public dialogues aimed at strengthening democratic participation and protecting voters’ rights.

On this occasion, the organisation reaffirmed that voters are the cornerstone of democracy, and that free, fair, and credible elections are possible only when every eligible citizen's name is securely included in the electoral rolls.

It reiterated its commitment to constitutional values, transparency, and inclusive electoral processes. The VUI also highlighted serious concerns emerging from recent SIR in different parts of the country.

According to the organisation, reports of deletion of names without adequate notice, excessive documentary requirements, and weak grievance and appeal mechanisms have raised serious questions about the fairness of the process.

These issues, the Union said, have disproportionately affected the poor, migrant workers, residents of urban informal settlements, Dalit and Adivasi communities, minorities, and first-time young voters.

While maintaining the accuracy of electoral rolls is important, the organisation emphasised that such exercises must not result in the exclusion of genuine voters.

As part of National Voters’ Day 2026, the VUI will organise public meetings, awareness campaigns, and information sessions on voters’ rights, electoral roll procedures, SIR-related issues, and mechanisms for correction and appeal.

It appealed to all citizens to verify their voter status, raise their voices against unjust deletions or errors, and actively participate in safeguarding democratic values.

The Election Commission was established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic.

For the past 16 years, the day has been celebrated as National Voters' Day. RHL