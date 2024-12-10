Civil society group urges Bangladesh govt to ensure safety of minorities

Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) Expressing concern over attacks on religious minorities in Bangladesh, a civil society organisation here on Tuesday called upon the interim government in the neighbouring country to ensure their safety and security.

Claiming that the Mohammed Yunus-led administration failed to ensure the safety of the minorities in Bangladesh, 'Desh Bachao Ganamanch' (Save the country forum) said that the incidents of atrocities were an attack on humanity.

"It is worrisome the way fundamentalists are attacking the minorities and vandalising places of worship of religious minorities in that country," the organisation said in a press statement.

Supporting the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in responding to the situation in Bangladesh, the forum said that it believes that any attempt to foment unrest in the state will be nipped in the bud by the administration.

The CM had on Monday reacted strongly to reported provocative statements by some Bangladeshi leaders that the country could occupy West Bengal within days, and called the remarks "absurd". She had said, "When you will come to occupy our land, don't think we will have lollipops." While addressing the state Assembly, Banerjee had also slammed the interim government in Bangladesh for the persecution of minorities, calling it unacceptable.

The chief minister, without naming anyone, also condemned the circulation of certain fake videos and blamed a certain political party for attempting to stoke tensions in the state. She also stressed the need for unity among India's religious communities.

"Since West Bengal is the closest neighbour of Bangladesh and shares the longest international border with that country, the Union government should discuss with the state's chief minister before taking any decision over Bangladesh," the statement said. PTI AMR NN