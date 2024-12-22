Civil society group urges Centre to restore J-K's statehood without delay

Srinagar, Dec 22 (PTI) A civil society group in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday appealed to the Union government not to delay the restoration of statehood to the union territory.

"The Group of Concerned Citizens (GCC) Jammu and Kashmir has expressed serious concern over the delay in the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and appealed to the Union Government not to hold it back any longer, especially in view of the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court (in December 2023)," the group said in a statement.

They also cautioned against the adverse impact of the “dual control” system on the quality of governance and, thereby, on the well-being of the people.

"The scheme of dual control is a sort of diarchy and a sure recipe for disjointed governance," the GCC said.

The group stated that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have undeservingly suffered from the lack of a representative government for over six years.

"The Union Government must respect the democratic aspirations of the people and restore full statehood in earnest. Only then can the newly elected government be held accountable to deliver on their legitimate demands, expectations, and aspirations," it added.

The GCC emphasised that any further delay or dithering would be counterproductive and not in the larger interest of Jammu & Kashmir and the country.

"By restoring statehood, the Union Government will be restoring to the people their right to have a responsible, responsive, and duly empowered government, as in other states of the country and as it was in J&K before the downgrade to UT in August 2019," it said.

The GCC reaffirmed its faith in the assurances given by the Prime Minister and Home Minister in Parliament.

It urged all political formations to join ranks, rising above party affiliations, in seeking the restoration of statehood to J&K by the Union Government.

The GCC includes eminent people from a cross section of society including jurists, former vice chancellors, academicians, civil servants and business heads. PTI MIJ ARD ARD