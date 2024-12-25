Civil society organisations urge DUSIB to ensure shelter for homeless without ID

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Civil society organisations wrote to DUSIB regarding homeless individuals in Delhi being denied entry to night shelters for not having an Aadhaar card and a phone number, and said that it disproportionately affects them, especially in harsh weather conditions.

The organisations emphasised in their letter that shelters in the city were created to provide a safe space for those in need, especially during extreme weather conditions like the winter.

Denying access to such basic facilities based on the absence of documents or mobile phones disproportionately affects the homeless, many of whom lack access to such identification due to their vulnerable living and working conditions, the letter read.

"A recent survey conducted by Shahri Adhikar Manch: Begharon Ke Saath (SAM: BKS) between August 27 and August 31, 2024, revealed that around 3 lakh people, including families, women, children and elderly, are forced to live on the streets in Delhi," it stated.

It mentioned that according to a 2011 survey conducted with the help of Shelter Management Agencies, 82 per cent of the homeless population consists of workers, many of whom are migrant labourers in sectors like construction, sanitation, and transportation.

The survey also found that 91 per cent of the homeless seek shelter due to extreme weather conditions, it stated.

The organisations highlighted that the refusal to provide shelter on these grounds violates constitutional rights and goes against the principles of landmark judgments and policies aimed at protecting vulnerable populations.

They assert that providing shelter is not just a charitable act but an essential responsibility of the state to protect the lives and dignity of its citizens.

In their letter to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), the civil society organisations have called for immediate action to ensure that homeless individuals are given unconditional access to shelters.

They have also urged for the expansion of shelter facilities, ensuring basic services like blankets, mattresses, toilets, drinking water, and food and for every district to have its own shelter home.

The organisations have also requested proactive outreach to identify and assist homeless individuals during the winter and greater training for shelter staff to address the needs of the homeless without discrimination. PTI SHB HIG HIG