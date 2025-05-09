Civilian flight operations to remain suspended at Srinagar Airport till midnight of May 15

Srinagar, May 9 (PTI) Authorities on Friday said the civilian flight operations will remain suspended at Srinagar International Airport till midnight of May 15 in view of the ongoing India-Pakistan confrontation.

"Please note that Srinagar Airport is closed up to 2359 hours of 14.05.2025 for flight operations," an official of the Airports Authority of India said here.

Srinagar Airport was closed for operations on May 7, soon after India launched missile strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The strikes were launched in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists. PTI MIJ AS AS