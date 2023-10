Srinagar, Oct 5 (PTI) A teenager, who was shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, succumbed at a hospital here on Thursday, officials said.

Sahil Bashir Dar, a resident of Watergam in Dyalgam area of the south Kashmir district, was shot at by militants on Wednesday.

He succumbed to injuries at SKIMS hospital in Soura here on Thursday, the officials said.