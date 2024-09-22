CJI advises young law graduates to not just be great minded, but also compassionate humans

Bengaluru, Sep 22 (PTI) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Sunday said true leaders recognise their strengths and weaknesses, and use their strengths to build others up while seeking help to cover their blind spots.

Speaking at the 32nd Annual Convocation Ceremony of National Law School of India University (NLSIU) here, he stressed on the importance of individuality and decision making with patience.

"The process of decision-making is filled with uncertainty but this is hardly anything to be afraid of because it is precisely in these moments of uncertainty that your character is forged. Whatever your path is in the coming years, your own decisions are likely to have positive consequences and I urge you to embark on this journey with patience and humility as your companions," he said.

Highlighting the virtue in being patient, Justice Chandrachud said studies have shown that we have become a generation of short-term gratification.

"The exigencies of a rapidly changing world, climate change, new modes of entertainment like social media and an eagerness to change social evils are making us seek short-term results for complex problems," he said.

The CJI noted that a decision made in haste requires our attention and drains our mental health in the long run. It is also unlikely to create long-term positive changes for your goals and keeping this in mind is especially important for lawyers.

"True leaders recognise their strengths and their weaknesses, and use their strengths to build others up while asking for help to cover their blind spots." Advising the young graduates, he said to deal with the obstacles, one must build a strong support network and spend time with family and friends.

"In moments of uncertainty, when you face tough choices, remember to pause and listen to your inner voice. Your instincts are a reflection of your training and experience," he said.

Justice Chandrachud urged the young graduates to not just be great minded but also be compassionate human beings.

"As a judge for twenty four years now - I can tell you that there is a reason we in Indian courts argue in the first person, not the third. We don't argue for clients; we argue as them. After the case, we come back into our own but when it matters most, we don't just represent clients; we become their voice, their advocate and their champion." Meanwhile, Justice Chandrachud laid the foundation stone for the comprehensive redevelopment and expansion of the core Academic Block to be named the JSW Academic Block at the NLSIU here.

According to JSW Foundation, under the proposed plan, the existing building will be transformed into a multi-storey structure, providing state-of-the-art lecture theatres, seminar rooms, faculty offices, and collaborative research spaces.

The project, made possible by a substantial grant from the JSW Group, is part of a broader collaboration aimed at transforming NLSIU's academic infrastructure. PTI AMP ROH