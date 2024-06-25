CJI appeals to citizens and lawyers to take part in special Lok Adalat

New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) Highlighting the huge backlog of cases, Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday appealed to all litigants and lawyers to participate in the special Lok Adalat from July 29 to August 3 to facilitate amicable settlement of suitable pending cases.

The special Lok Adalat is being organised in the 75th year of the establishment of the apex court, which came into existence on January 26, 1950 with the coming into force of the Constitution.

In a video message, the CJI said,"From July 29 to August 3, the Supreme Court is organising a special Lok Adalat. This is part of a series of activities which the Supreme Court is observing to commemorate the 75th year since the establishment of the Apex court.

He said all judges, as people dedicated to the institution of justice, are concerned about the large backlog of cases.

"The Lok Adalat represents a very informal and technology-based solution to resolve cases involving our citizens to their satisfaction in a purely voluntary consensual mode.

"Therefore, on behalf of all my colleagues and the staff of the Supreme Court, I would appeal to all the citizens who have cases before the court and to all lawyers and advocates on record to take advantage and benefit of this opportunity in an attempt to resolve the cases speedily in a manner that is acceptable to all contesting parties," Chandrachud said.

In a statement, the apex court had said Lok Adalat are an integral component of the country's judicial system, enhancing alternative dispute resolution as a means of expediting and fostering amicable settlements.

"In the 75th year of its establishment, the Supreme Court of India is organising a Special Lok Adalat from July 29, 2024 to August 3, 2024 to facilitate amicable settlements of suitable pending cases," it had said.

It said organising the Lok Adalat was pursuant to the commitment to accessible and efficient justice delivery for all sections of society.

It said cases having elements of settlement, including those relating to matrimonial disputes, property disputes, motor accident claims, land acquisition, compensation, service and labour which are pending before the apex court, would be taken up to facilitate speedy disposal. PTI PKS PKS SK SK