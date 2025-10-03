CJI B R Gavai on three-day official visit to Mauritius; meets President, PM and others

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Thursday called on President of Mauritius Dharambeer Gokhool and discussed the multifaceted India-Mauritius partnership, including the strong educational partnership and ties between the judicial institutions.

The Supreme Court said in a statement that the CJI, who is on a three-day official visit to Mauritius, also called on the Mauritian Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

It said CJI Gavai and his family participated in the Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute in Mauritius and paid floral tributes to the father of the nation on his birth anniversary.

The statement said the CJI arrived for an official visit to Mauritius at the invitation of Chief Justice of Mauritius Rehana Bibi Mungly-Gulbul.

"The Chief Justice called on Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, and discussed the multifaceted India-Mauritius partnership, including the strong educational partnership and ties between judicial institutions," it said.

The statement said during his call on Ramgoolam, the discussions focused on vibrant cultural connect and people-to-people ties underpinning the long-standing India-Mauritius relationship.

"PM Ramgoolam fondly spoke about his recent successful state visit to India. During their meeting, Chief Justice and Deputy Prime Minister Paul Berenger discussed the enduring historical and cultural ties that bind the two countries together," it said.

The statement said that later in the evening, the Chief Justice of Mauritius hosted an official dinner in honour of CJI Gavai. PTI ABA ABA AMJ AMJ