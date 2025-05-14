CJI B R Gavai pays floral tributes to Gandhi, Ambedkar

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai on Wednesday paid floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar on reaching the Supreme Court after his swearing-in ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Gavai, 64, the first Buddhist CJI and second Dalit head of the judiciary after K G Balakrishnan, was sworn in as the 52nd Chief Justice of India by President Droupadi Murmu at a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan's Ganatantra Mandap.

On reaching the apex court, CJI Gavai paid floral tributes at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar.

He succeeds Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who demitted office on Tuesday on attaining the age of 65.

Justice Gavai, who was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on May 24, 2019, will have a tenure of over six months and will demit office on November 23. PTI SJK DIV DIV