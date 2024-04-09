CJI Chandrachud bids farewell to Justice Aniruddha Bose, calls him stellar judge

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Calling Justice Aniruddha Bose a "stellar judge" and a classical Bengali 'Bhadrolok', Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Tuesday bid his Supreme Court colleague farewell.

Justice Bose, who was elevated as a judge of the top court on May 24, 2019, is set to join as director of the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal.

"To bid farewell to our colleagues on the Bench is always a bittersweet task. The moment simultaneously serves as an occasion to look back at their historic tenures and also lament the void that they leave behind. Today marks yet another bittersweet moment," Chandrachud said wishing Bose luck for his future endeavours.

Speaking at the farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), Chandrachud said Bose's contributions to the apex court, the Calcutta High Court and the Jharkhand High Court have left an indelible mark on the legal landscape.

"Justice Aniruddha Bose is a classical Bengali 'Bhadrolok' (gentleman). His disposition is that of a good listener and a true intellectual who never gets overtly judgmental. He is a voracious reader with an abiding interest in literature, history, politics, linguistics and the impact of theological philosophies on various world cultures and societies over the centuries," the CJI said.

He added, "Justice Bose was not only a stellar judge, but before being elevated to the Calcutta High Court in 2004, he was also an outstanding lawyer. He has the unique experience of working at an intellectual property law firm prior to his elevation to the bench which gave him unique insights into this specialised field before commencing his journey as a judge." Terming Bose as "trailblazer" in modernising the judiciary, advocating for a technology-friendly judiciary throughout his career, the CJI highlighted that he can grapple with a complex set of facts in high-stake commercial and civil disputes as effectively as he can adjudicate significant questions of public law and personal liberty.

In his address, Bose said the Supreme Court was the “microcosm of modern India” as shown by the commonality in the thinking among judges to reach a decision.

“This kind of commonality of things in thinking among judges coming from different parts of the country is evidence that all Indians are alike. And there is a thought process which is inherently Indian,” Bose said.

“As regards the litigation profile, I found that no matter which state a particular litigation came from- the trials and tribulations, the worries and grievances-the problems of all Indians were alike in broad terms,” he added.

Chandrachud recalled how back in 2012, Bose, sitting as a single judge of the Calcutta High Court, had allowed a litigant from the US to appear via video conference in a case pertaining to medical negligence.

Highlighting Bose's contributions, Chandrachud said during his tenure at the Supreme Court, he was an integral part of landmark decisions on issues of public interest such as data privacy law, the independence of the election commission, animal rights and affirmative action.

"Aniruddha, as we all know, has a keen interest in the teaching of the law and had our unanimous vote to helm the National Judicial Academy at Bhopal as Director, which I am sure he will lead to greater heights in the coming years," the CJI said.

Justice Bose, in his addresss at the farewell function, said the country is on the threshold of developing into the world’s most advanced “independent gender jurisprudence” as more women are joining the legal profession, marking a significant change.

“The profession of law is undergoing significant changes in India. And these changes are for the better as a larger number of women are in the profession now. And we are also on the threshold of developing an independent gender jurisprudence, possibly ours is the most advanced in the world now,” he said.

Born on April 11, 1959, Bose passed his higher secondary from St. Lawrence High School, Kolkata and completed his LLB from Surendranath Law College. After his enrolment, Bose started practice on constitutional, civil and intellectual property matters in the Calcutta High Court in 1985.

He was made a permanent judge of the Calcutta High Court in January 2004, and on August 11, 2018, he was elevated as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court. PTI MNL/MNR SJK MNL SK SK