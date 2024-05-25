CJI Chandrachud casts vote in New Delhi constituency

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Saturday cast his vote in the New Delhi constituency in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

The CJI arrived at the polling station along with his wife Kalpana Das.

"Today I fulfilled my duty as a citizen (of the country) by casting my vote. I had said this earlier that this is a major responsibility of every citizen," Justice Chandrachud said.

In April, the CJI had urged citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote in the general elections. It is the "foremost duty" in a constitutional democracy, he had said.

"We are citizens of the world's largest democracy, which our country is. The Constitution gives us a multitude of rights as citizens," Justice Chandrachud had said in a video message for 'My Vote My Voice' mission of the Election Commission (EC) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.