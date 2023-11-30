CJI Chandrachud inaugurates blood donation camp

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a daylong blood donation camp organised by the Supreme Court Employees Welfare Association in coordination with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Secretary general and other senior officials of the Supreme Court registry and the association president were also present.

"Around 200 officials and staff members of the Supreme Court are participating in the noble cause. A team of doctors at the camp is led by Dr K Sharma, MS and Head, Department of Transfusion Medicine, AIIMS," according to a press release. PTI PKS SMN