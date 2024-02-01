CJI Chandrachud inaugurates library for SC staff members

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a library for apex court staff members in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court here, officials said.

Besides the CJI, the other Supreme Court judges were also present on the occasion, an official of the apex court said in a statement.

"The staff library has been made functional using the state of art Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for issue and return of books. This initiative is aimed at encouraging the habit of reading among the employees," the statement said.

The library will have the "student editions of law text books" to help the Supreme Court employees who are studying law, it said.

"Apart from the legal text books, the books relating to departmental examination and judicial entrance examination are included in the library for encouraging the professional growth of the employees," the statement said.

General reading books, both motivational and fiction titles, in English and Hindi are also housed, it said.

"Print as well e-Newspapers and magazines both in English and Hindi are also available in the library for general reading," the statement said. PTI SJK AS AS