CJI Chandrachud inaugurates multi-facilitation centre in SC

New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Wednesday inaugurated the new multi-facilitation centre inside the Supreme Court premises.

The other apex court judges and staff were also present during the function.

The multi-facilitation centre is opposite the UCO Bank near C-IN Gate in the main campus.

It includes 68 cubicles for advocates, lockers and cabins for oath commissioners, consultation room, stationery shop, chemist shop and common waiting area for litigants or visitors with a sitting capacity of around 50 persons, a Supreme Court source said.