CJI Chandrachud, judges visit SC park, interact with Bar leaders

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud along with four judges visited a renovated park on the Supreme Court premises on Wednesday forenoon and interacted with Bar leaders.

The CJI and justices P S Narasimha, Hrishikesh Roy, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Mishra also inspected the newly established ‘SuSwagatam Facilitation Centre’, Rohit Pandey, secretary of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), said.

'SuSwagatam' is an initiative by the top court to help the visitors get e-passes needed to visit the court premises without difficulty.