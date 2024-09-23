CJI Chandrachud lays foundation stone of new Bombay High Court complex

Mumbai, Sep 23 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Bombay High Court’s new complex in Mumbai’s Bandra region.

Stones from the existing HC building in south Mumbai are to be included in the foundation.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, senior Supreme Court judges and HC Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya attended the ceremony.

The new HC complex will have well-designed and spacious court rooms, chambers for judges and registry personnel, an arbitration and mediation centre, an auditorium, library, and a host of features and amenities for staff, lawyers and litigants.

Maharashtra government has said possession of 30.16 acre of land will be handed over the High Court in a phased manner, adding the first tranche measuring 4.39 acres has already been given.

The Bombay High Court, founded on August 16, 1862, is currently located in a majestic building near Flora Fountain (Hutatma Chowk) that the court has occupied since November 1878, an official said.

The Bombay High Court exercises jurisdiction over Maharashtra through the Principal Seat in Mumbai and benches at Nagpur and Aurangabad as well as Goa. It also exercises jurisdiction over the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The High Court has a sanctioned strength of 94 judges, while the current strength being 66 sitting judges, a release said. PTI SP VT VT