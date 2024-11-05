CJI Chandrachud made access to justice central to institution's policy: CJI-designate Khanna

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud is an erudite jurist who made access to justice central to the institution's policy and understands data- driven reforms, said CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Tuesday.

Justice Khanna, who is set to take oath as the 51st CJI later this month, was speaking on the occasion of the release of three publications of the Supreme Court.

'Justice for the Nation: Reflections on 75 years of the Supreme Court of India', 'Prisons in India: Mapping Prison Manuals and Measures for Reformation and Decongestion', and 'Legal Aid through Law Schools: A Report on the Working of Legal Aid Cells in India' were released by President Droupadi Murmu at the event held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Khanna spoke on President Murmu's "advocacy" with respect to issues faced by those from rural and marginalised backgrounds, including indirect and invisible discrimination and hurdles of cost and delay in the legal system.

"Guided by these challenges, CJI Dr D Y Chandrachud made access to justice central to the institution's policy. Chief Justice Chandrachud is not only an erudite jurist but he equally understands the importance of information technology and data driven reforms," he said.

"Under his aegis, the Centre for Research and Planning has emerged as a think tank for budding young legal minds," added the top court's judge.

He said the three publications shed light on several issues and call for reforms required in the system, adding that criticism was necessary for growth and improvement.

Justice Khanna said that a first time offender should not be defined by a single act and that reformation must begin with access to justice, with legal aid being an inalienable right.

He also spoke about the concept of open prisons and its advantages, saying it has lower operational costs, lesser repeat offenders and restored human dignity.

"We have approximately 5.20 lakh prisoners in prisons which suffer from severe overcrowding undermining basic dignity and rehabilitation. A progressive vision is taking shape with 91 open prisons across india," Justice Khanna said.

He further said the journey of the Supreme Court was that of "constant reinvention" and technological advancements while "holding on to its core principles that define our democracy".

Justice Khanna was recommended by CJI Chandrachud as his successor to the Centre on October 17.

Justice Khanna will assume charge on November 11, a day after the retirement of CJI Chandrachud who served for two years at the helm of the Indian judiciary. The retirement age of Supreme Court judges is 65 years. PTI ADS ADS KVK KVK