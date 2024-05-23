CJI Chandrachud meets Uzbekistan's Supreme Court chief justice in Tashkent

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday had a bilateral meeting with the Chief Justice of Uzbekistan, Bakhtiyar Islamov, in Tashkent.

He discussed the possibility of bilateral cooperation between the top courts of both the countries, a communication said.

CJI Chandrachud is in Tashkent for a meeting of the chief justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries.

SCO is an intergovernmental organisation founded in Shanghai in June 2001.

Since its inception, the SCO has mainly focused on regional security issues and its fight against regional terrorism, ethnic separatism and religious extremism. To date, the SCO's priorities also include regional development.

Earlier, on May 22 the CJI had paid flower tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Shastri bust in Tashkent. PTI MNR KSS KSS